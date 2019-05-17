Weekend Events for 5/17 – 5/19

Have you got plans for lunch today? How about bbq downtown oh say around between 11:30 and 2pm down in the Dalles at 312 East 4th

That’s where you’ll live music a silent auction and rafffle as well as ribs hamburgers and hotdogs. It’s time for the annual block party hosted by the Mid Columbia Community Action council. As a matter of fact May is National Community Action month. So this is a great way for them to raise awareness and get the word out about community action programs in the area. Mid Columbia Community Action council can help people find solutions when they find it difficult to meet basic needs such as food, heat, energy assistance or healthcare.

The entertainment – Nolan & Al, so you can count on some toe-tapping tunes to help pass the time while you’re taste testing the ribs and learning more about community action in the area.

Friday May 17 –At The Dalles Eagles Lodge, Burgers, Bingo and Karaoke. Burgers served from 5-7pm. Bingo starts at 6. Followed by Karaoke with Bill Hornibrook. No cover charge. Members and Guests welcome.

And over in south Wasco county – Maupin Daze on the Deschutes starts saturday morning. The donation breakfast to benefit the Kaiser Park fund. And at 9am smoothies and espresso bar down at Deschutes River Adventures.

Then an art show and contest at the chamber office. 10-4 lunch is served growlers, grapes, garden and grill. That’s at Maupin Hardware and Lumber.

Then rafting trips for just 20 dollars a person from Harpham flat to the city park.

And more water fun and live music at All start rafting from 11-1.

And the south wasco robotics team will demo their project at Kaiser park that day.

Those events and more and it all starts this saturday in Maupin.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center invite the public celebrate the 26th Annual Migratory Bird Day, Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This annual commemoration highlights the spectacular journeys that migratory birds take each year as they travel between nesting and non-breeding sites around the world.

Corps park rangers will host a free, family-friendly, accessible event at The Dalles Dam Visitor Center. To take full advantage of the event, visitors are encouraged to bring their own scopes, binoculars, GPS units and cameras.

Live Bird presentation, 10 a.m.: A raptor handler from The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center will be on site to talk about bird conservation.

Self-guided activities, ongoing until 3 p.m.:

– High-Tech Scavenger Hunt: Come learn about bird conservation and why birds are important to local ecosystems. Bring your own GPS unit or borrow one of ours (ID required).

– Bird Bingo: Explore the variety of bird life in our backyard.

– Kids crafts

This year’s theme, “Protect birds: Be the solution to plastic pollution,” raises awareness about a critical issue in bird conservation. Since plastic was introduced in the 1950s, an estimated 8.3 billion metric tons have been created. Only about 9% of plastic materials are recycled, leaving more than 6.3 billion metric tons of plastics in landfills or polluting the environment. Plastics harm birds in marine environments, as well as other habitats.

As human use of plastics grows, so too does the amount of plastic pollution that invades most ecosystems around the globe. It’s been estimated that 80% of sea and shorebirds have consumed foam, pellets, thread, and other items. In addition, small bits of plastic, known as microplastics, pose a hazard to birds and smaller organisms throughout the food chain due to the toxins they concentrate in the environment.

The Dalles Dam Visitor Center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday through Sunday, between May 1 and Memorial Day weekend. After Memorial Day, the center begins daily operations, seven days a week through Labor Day weekend. Labor Day through the end of September, weekend only operations resume. There are no entrance fees for the visitor center.

To get to The Dalles Dam Visitor Center from Interstate 84, take 87 and travel east on Brett Clodfelter Way. For more information, contact The Dalles Lock & Dam Ranger Office at 541-506-8475, visit www.nwp.usace.army.mil/Locations/Columbia-River/The-Dalles/, or check out the event on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/2304988552915201/

Child Care Partners, with the support of the Wasco County Early Childhood Committee, is excited to announce this year’s Wasco County Children’s Fair on Saturday, May 18, at The Dalles City Park. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The focus of the annual Children’s Fair is to connect families with local organizations while encouraging parent-child interactions through family-friendly, enjoyable activities.

“Every year we have approximately 30 to 40 local organizations that participate,” explains Noemi Ochoa of Child Care Partners, which is a department of Columbia Gorge Community College. “Each organization is encouraged to plan and prepare a free activity for children and families, at the same time providing them with a venue to share about their services.”

All activities are free, and some organizations give out prizes, goodies, or an additional activity to take home. There will be food available at a low cost for families. Families are welcome to bring a picnic lunch if they wish.

“Our main goal is to provide a community event where families can enjoy fun activities with their children without the pressure of the cost,” Ochoa added.

Saturday May 18 – At The Dalles Eagles Lodge, “Riverside Northwest” This 5 piece band (David Moe, Walt Bruhn, Michelle Meyer, Ruppert Reinstadler, Ryan O’Brien) plays a wide variety of music from the 50’s, 60’s, 70’s & 80’s Rock & Roll; Blues, Country; Beatles; Beach Boys. Cover: $3 members, $4 for guests.. 7:00pm. Cover: $3 members, $4 for guests..

Gorge Gear Sale and swap. Sunday 11-3pm at the Ruins in Hood River. Admission is free but feel free to bring an item to swap or sell. Any kind of musical gear, instruments of any kind – guitars, ukekeles, flutes, a didgaradoo or didgaradon’t, drums, amps pa systems, speakers, microphones you name it, it will probably be there. Thats’s Sunday 11-3pm at The Ruins, thats #13 Railroad Street downtown Hood River. So you just take the secon hood river exit heading from east and it’ll be your first left hand turn after you go over the over pass into the downtown area.