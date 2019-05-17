Wasco County Election Returns as of 5/16

As of Thursday afternoon, Wasco County is at a just over 15 percent turnout, compared to over 17 percent turnout in 2017.

Lisa Gambee of the county clerk office tells us they want to encourage you to get those ballots turned it. And she’d like to remind you there is a temporary parking space in front of the 5th Street ballot drop box – for voters who want to drop their ballot off on the go. Also the Rotary will be doing Drive-Thru ballot collection on Tuesday.

Wasco County Elections Office

County Courthouse

511 Washington St Room 201