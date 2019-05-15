WYDEN INVESTIGATES POLTICAL INTERFERENCE IN REQUEST FOR TRUMP TAXES

Washington, D.C. – To investigate potential political interference in congressional oversight, Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today demanded that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig detail the process for responding to Chairman Richard Neal’s, D-Mass., request for President Donald Trump’s tax returns, including any White House involvement.

“The law is crystal clear. Congress has the authority to request President Trump’s tax returns, and the administration has refused to follow the law. Congress needs to know whether, and to what extent, political interference played a role in an administration failing to comply with a lawful request for taxpayer information under section 6103,” Wyden said.

The letter to Mnuchin is available here.

The letter to Rettig is available here.

A web version of this release is available here.