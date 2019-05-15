Jaime Herrera Beutler’s Bill to Help Active Duty Purple Heart Recipients Afford Home Mortgages Passes U.S. House

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler’s bill to make home mortgages more affordable for active duty service members wounded in combat passed the U.S. House last night, as part of the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act of 2019. Her legislation waives the funding fee for active duty Purple Heart recipients for loans guaranteed under the home loan program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

Currently, the home loan fee is only waived for veterans, or their surviving spouse, who are receiving VA compensation for a service-connected disability. Herrera Beutler’s bill would expand that waiver to include active duty service members who have been awarded a Purple Heart, saving them $4,000 – $10,000, depending on the size of their loan.

“Combat wounded veterans who choose to continue serving in the U.S. military are among our nation’s bravest and best. This legislation recognizes their sacrifice and assists them by waiving a fee that could inhibit some from being able to achieve the dream of home ownership. With the successful passage of this bill today, we’re putting action behind our heartfelt words: ‘Thank you for your service,’” Herrera Beutler said.

Why this legislation matters:

There are approximately 8,000 men and women serving in the U.S. Armed Forces who have been awarded a Purple Heart that could now be eligible for the home loan funding fee waiver.



Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH) National Commander Doug Greenlaw supports Herrera Beutler’s bill:

“Veterans who were disabled during their service are eligible to have their VA Home Loan funding fees waived, and rightly so. However, those who continue to serve in uniform after they were wounded in combat against the enemy must still pay the fee. To MOPH, this makes no sense. Congresswoman Herrera Beutler’s bill would finally correct this injustice by extending the waiver to all active duty Purple Heart recipients, providing a significant benefit to those who have already paid the price on the battlefield.”