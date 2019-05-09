Merkley, Wicker Introduce Bipartisan Resolution to Recognize National Nurses Week

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Oregon’s Senator Jeff Merkley and Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS), the co-chairs of the Senate Nursing Caucus, today announced the introduction of a bipartisan Senate resolution designating May 6 to 12, 2019, as National Nurses Week.

The resolution honors the important contributions of America’s nurses to safe, high-quality health care, and the invaluable role that nurses play in patient care and support.

“As the husband of a nurse, I’ve seen close-up how difficult their jobs are and how important they are to patients,” said Merkley. “Nurses support and advocate for patients at some of the most difficult moments of their lives. This week, let’s all take a moment to appreciate and celebrate the nurses in our communities.”

“Nurses are among the most trusted professionals in our nation’s health-care system,” Wicker said. “This week is a time to reflect on the significant contributions of America’s 4 million registered nurses and to thank them for the work they do to provide quality care and improve patient outcomes.”

Nurses represent the single-largest component of the health care professions, with an estimated 4 million registered nurses in the United States.

Today’s resolution recognizes the importance of nurses in providing quality care, conducting medical research, tailoring care to each community and individual needs, eliminating public health disparities, promoting healthy lifestyles, and more.

The resolution recognizes the need to strengthen nursing workforce development and education, and calls upon all Americans to recognize National Nurses Week this year.

A copy of the full resolution can be found here.