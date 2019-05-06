Reps. Herrera Beutler, Roybal-Allard, Simpson, Clark Introduce Newborn Screening Saves Lives Reauthorization Act

WASHINGTON, D.C.– U.S. Representatives Jaime Herrera Beutler (WA-03), Lucille Roybal-Allard (CA-40), Mike Simpson (ID-02) and Katherine Clark (MA-05) introduced the Newborn Screening Saves Lives Reauthorization Act yesterday, a milestone in America’s fight to eliminate preventable newborn deaths and severe disabilities through the increased use of comprehensive and standardized newborn screening tests.

This bipartisan legislation reauthorizes critical federal activities that assist states in improving and expanding their newborn screening programs, supporting parent and provider newborn screening education, and ensuring laboratory quality and surveillance. The bill renews funding for the programs of the Newborn Screening Saves Lives Act, which was passed and signed into law in 2008. The Newborn Screening Saves Lives Act was last reauthorized in 2014.

“When we make the effort early on to help children live full, healthy lives, that effort makes a profound difference throughout our communities,” Herrera Beutler said. “Every year, thousands of babies are born with health conditions that require early detection so doctors and parents can intervene with proper treatment. Through early intervention and treatment, children can be spared from serious, long-term health issues. I’m proud to join this bipartisan effort to ensure that comprehensive newborn screening programs continue and are improved to protect more babies.”

“Newborn screening is one of the great public health success stories of our age,” Roybal-Allard said. “Our bipartisan Newborn Screening Saves Lives Reauthorization Act continues the oversight, coordination, and advancements made possible by both the original Newborn Screening bill and the Newborn Screening Saves Lives Reauthorization Act. I am very grateful for the longtime support of my colleague, Congressman Mike Simpson, who was critical in our efforts to pass both the original bill and the 2014 reauthorization, and I am happy to be joined in this reauthorization effort by Congresswomen Katherine Clark and Jaime Herrera Beutler. We all share a strong belief that where a baby is born should not determine its chance at a healthy future. The Newborn Screening Saves Lives Reauthorization Act will help ensure all newborn babies receive the comprehensive and consistent testing they need to have healthy, happy, and productive lives.”

“I am pleased to once again join my colleagues to reintroduce the Newborn Screening Saves Lives Act,” Simpson said. “I believe early detection and preventative medicine are some of the best ways to saves lives and reduce the cost of care. There is perhaps no greater example of this than newborn screening and this bill delivers the tools that allow nearly 12,000 babies each year to identify conditions that are rare but treatable. I applaud my friend and colleague Congresswoman Roybal-Allard for her work on this issue and I look forward to working with her again to advance this important legislation.”

“A simple set of tests can make a lifetime of difference,” Clark said. “The Newborn Screening Saves Lives Reauthorization Act will fund essential programs and research to ensure that infants can receive effective, comprehensive screenings for treatable conditions. I am proud to co-lead this bipartisan bill that will help our youngest Americans have happy, healthy lives.”

“Newborn screening saves the lives or preserves the health of thousands of babies every year,” March of Dimes President and CEO Stacey D. Stewart said. “No child should suffer or die when there is a means to quickly and accurately identify and treat the condition. March of Dimes appreciates the steadfast support of Representatives Roybal-Allard and Simpson, as well as Representatives Herrera Beutler and Clark, in promoting the health of all infants. We look forward to working with all them on the swift passage of this bill.”

“The Newborn Screening Saves Lives Reauthorization Act provides a critical update in federal law that keeps pace with the rapid changes and improvements in newborn screening,” Association of Public Health Laboratories Executive Director Scott J. Becker, MS said. “The new emphasis on data analytics fits perfectly with the broader effort to improve CDC public health surveillance as recognized in the House subcommittee version of the Labor-HHS appropriations bill. Passage will enable state public health laboratories to continue to provide life-saving screening services for our youngest citizens.”

Importance of newborn screenings: