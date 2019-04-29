Eastern Oregon Regional Forest Practice Committee meets in Hood River May 14

New rules governing smoke from controlled burns are one of the topics on the agenda for the May 14 meeting of the Eastern Oregon Regional Forest Practice Committee.

HOOD RIVER, Ore. — The Eastern Oregon Regional Forest Practice Committee will meet Tuesday, May 14 at the Hood River Inn, 1108 East Marina Way in Hood River starting at 9 a.m. Topics to be covered include:

Siskiyou Streamside Protection Review

Compliance Audit

Marbled Murrelet Rule Analysis

New Smoke Management Rules

Invasive Species, including the Emerald Ash Borer

There will be an opportunity for public comment near the beginning of the meeting. Members of the public may call into the meeting by contacting ODF’s Susan Dominique at 503-945-7502. Requests for an interpreter for the hearing impaired or other accommodations for persons with disabilities should be made at least 48 hours prior to the meeting. Questions about accessibility or special accommodations for the meeting can also be directed to Dominique at 503-945-7502.

Regional Forest Practice Committees are panels of citizens – mandated under Oregon law – that advise the Oregon Board of Forestry on current forestry issues and forest management approaches. Three Regional Forest Practice Committees, serving the Eastern, Northwest and Southwest regions of the state, were created by the 1971 Oregon Forest Practices Act. Under Oregon law, a majority of the committees’ members must be private forest landowners and logging or forest operations companies.

Oregon’s forests are among the state’s most valued resources, providing a balanced mix of environmental, economic and social benefits. Additional information about ODF’s Regional Forest Practice Committees is available on the Oregon Department of Forestry’s web site:http://www.oregon.gov/ODF/Board/Pages/RFPC.aspx.