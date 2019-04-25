Weekend events April 26 – 28

FRIDAY
The 40th Annual Northwest Cherry Festival kicks off . Davis shows carnival sets up downtown The Dalles, opening at 2 pm. The open air market opens at 4 pm on First Street, a home and lifestyle show runs from 5 to 8 pm at The Dalles Civic Auditorium, a family pit party with DJ-E starts at 5:30 at the event stage in Lewis and Clark Event Center, and a 50s dance party at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center. Doors open at six, dance at 6:30 with DJ Randy Haines
SATURDAY
Goldendale FFA Plant Sale in front of the new Goldendale Middle School Greenhouse behind the main building of Goldendale Middle School on East Collins Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and its local law enforcement, community and tribal partners in the Pacific Northwest will collect expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medications at one of 230 collection sites. There are 19 collection sites in Alaska, 45 in Idaho, 61 in Oregon, and 105 in Washington State. The service is free of charge, no questions asked. In Klickitat County, drop them off at Skyline Hospital in White Salmon or Klickitat Valley Health in Goldendale. Closest point in Oregon is at the Muiltnomah County Sheriff’s Office in Portland.
SATURDAY CHERRY FESTIVAL
Cherry Festival Royalty Coronation Breakfast
8:00 am – 9:30 am / Mid-Columbia Senior Center
NW Cherry Festival Run/Walk
8:00 am / Dry Hollow Elementary School
Classic Car Show
8:00 am / Federal Street
Teddy Bear Run
9:45 am / Start and Finish at K-Mart
Tonkin Subaru Cherry Festival Parade
10:00 am – Sixth & Webber Streets
Artisan Marketplace @ The Foley 106 East Fourth Street with Rooted Table and The Pines 1852 Pop-Up wine Tasting Room
15th Annual Poker Run
Following Teddy Bear Run / Start at K-Mart and Finish at Route 30 Bottles and Brews
Community Safety Fair
Old JC Penny’s Parking Lot @ Washington & Second Streets
11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Home & Lifestyle Show
10:00 am – 6:00 pm · Civic Auditorium
Open Air Market
11:00 am – First Street, Downtown The Dalles
Davis Shows NW Carnival
11:00am · First Street
Agricultural Job Fair
12:00 Noon – 6:00 PM / Main Entrance of Cherry Festival
The Dance Club Academy
1:00pm / Washington Street
Cherry Festival Softball
2616 MSP NATIONAL QUALIFIER
Kramer Field
Senator Cliff Bentz Stage
1:30 -2:00 pm The Dalles High School Cheerleading Team
2:00 – 2:30 pm The Dalles High School Booster Club Pie Eating Contest
2:30 – 4:00 pm Cherry Idol
4:15 – 6:00 pm The Shakin SinClines
6:30 – Fugawes
SUNDAY
Classical music lovers of the Mid-Columbia will have an opportunity to experience the seventh biennial Organ Crawl, a series of five performances on the historic pipe organs of The Dalles Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. This year’s Crawl begins at St. Peter’s Landmark, followed by stops at United Church of Christ Congregational, First Church of Christ Scientist, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and concluding at Zion Lutheran Church Refreshments will be served at Zion immediately following the performances. There is no charge for attending the Organ Crawl but a free-will offering will be received to cover program expenses.
SUNDAY CHERRY FESTIVAL
Agricultural Job Fair
10:00 am – 4:00 pm / Main Entrance of Cherry Festival
Cherry Festival Softball
2616 MSP NATIONAL QUALIFIER
Kramer Field · (541) 296-9533 · nwprd.org
Open Air Market
10:00 am – First Street, Downtown The Dalles
Artisan Marketplace @ The Foley with Rooted Table
10 am – 3 pm / 106 East Fourth Street
11 am – 5 pm / The Pines 1852 Pop-Up Tasting Room
Home & Lifestyle Show
10:00 am – 3:00 pm · Civic Auditorium
Senator Cliff Bentz Stage
09:00 am – 10:30 am Cornerstone Church Hour of Worship
11: AM – 1:00 pm Under Ground Music
1:PM – 2:00 pm Freddy Y Sus Teclados
2:PM – 3:00 pm Mariachie
3:PM – 4:00 pm Ballet Papalotl
4:PM – 5:00 pm Los de Alla
5:PM – 6:00 pm Faraones del Norte USA