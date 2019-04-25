Weekend events April 26 – 28

FRIDAY

The 40th Annual Northwest Cherry Festival kicks off . Davis shows carnival sets up downtown The Dalles, opening at 2 pm. The open air market opens at 4 pm on First Street, a home and lifestyle show runs from 5 to 8 pm at The Dalles Civic Auditorium, a family pit party with DJ-E starts at 5:30 at the event stage in Lewis and Clark Event Center, and a 50s dance party at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center. Doors open at six, dance at 6:30 with DJ Randy Haines

SATURDAY

Goldendale FFA Plant Sale in front of the new Goldendale Middle School Greenhouse behind the main building of Goldendale Middle School on East Collins Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and its local law enforcement, community and tribal partners in the Pacific Northwest will collect expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medications at one of 230 collection sites. There are 19 collection sites in Alaska, 45 in Idaho, 61 in Oregon, and 105 in Washington State. The service is free of charge, no questions asked. In Klickitat County, drop them off at Skyline Hospital in White Salmon or Klickitat Valley Health in Goldendale. Closest point in Oregon is at the Muiltnomah County Sheriff’s Office in Portland.

SATURDAY CHERRY FESTIVAL

Cherry Festival Royalty Coronation Breakfast

8:00 am – 9:30 am / Mid-Columbia Senior Center

NW Cherry Festival Run/Walk

8:00 am / Dry Hollow Elementary School

Classic Car Show

8:00 am / Federal Street

Teddy Bear Run

9:45 am / Start and Finish at K-Mart

Tonkin Subaru Cherry Festival Parade

10:00 am – Sixth & Webber Streets

Artisan Marketplace @ The Foley 106 East Fourth Street with Rooted Table and The Pines 1852 Pop-Up wine Tasting Room

15th Annual Poker Run

Following Teddy Bear Run / Start at K-Mart and Finish at Route 30 Bottles and Brews

Community Safety Fair

Old JC Penny’s Parking Lot @ Washington & Second Streets

11:00 am – 4:00 pm

Home & Lifestyle Show

10:00 am – 6:00 pm · Civic Auditorium

Open Air Market

11:00 am – First Street, Downtown The Dalles

Davis Shows NW Carnival

11:00am · First Street

Agricultural Job Fair

12:00 Noon – 6:00 PM / Main Entrance of Cherry Festival

The Dance Club Academy

1:00pm / Washington Street

Cherry Festival Softball

2616 MSP NATIONAL QUALIFIER

Kramer Field

Senator Cliff Bentz Stage

1:30 -2:00 pm The Dalles High School Cheerleading Team

2:00 – 2:30 pm The Dalles High School Booster Club Pie Eating Contest

2:30 – 4:00 pm Cherry Idol

4:15 – 6:00 pm The Shakin SinClines

6:30 – Fugawes

SUNDAY

Classical music lovers of the Mid-Columbia will have an opportunity to experience the seventh biennial Organ Crawl, a series of five performances on the historic pipe organs of The Dalles Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. This year’s Crawl begins at St. Peter’s Landmark, followed by stops at United Church of Christ Congregational, First Church of Christ Scientist, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and concluding at Zion Lutheran Church Refreshments will be served at Zion immediately following the performances. There is no charge for attending the Organ Crawl but a free-will offering will be received to cover program expenses.

SUNDAY CHERRY FESTIVAL

Agricultural Job Fair

10:00 am – 4:00 pm / Main Entrance of Cherry Festival

Cherry Festival Softball

2616 MSP NATIONAL QUALIFIER

Kramer Field · (541) 296-9533 · nwprd.org

Open Air Market

10:00 am – First Street, Downtown The Dalles

Artisan Marketplace @ The Foley with Rooted Table

10 am – 3 pm / 106 East Fourth Street

11 am – 5 pm / The Pines 1852 Pop-Up Tasting Room

Home & Lifestyle Show

10:00 am – 3:00 pm · Civic Auditorium

Senator Cliff Bentz Stage

09:00 am – 10:30 am Cornerstone Church Hour of Worship

11: AM – 1:00 pm Under Ground Music

1:PM – 2:00 pm Freddy Y Sus Teclados

2:PM – 3:00 pm Mariachie

3:PM – 4:00 pm Ballet Papalotl

4:PM – 5:00 pm Los de Alla

5:PM – 6:00 pm Faraones del Norte USA