David Baldacci – Redemption

Amos Decker and his FBI partner Alex Jamison are visiting his hometown of Burlington, Ohio, when he’s approached by an unfamiliar man as he pays his respects at the graves of his wife and daughter. But Decker instantly recognizes the man’s name: Meryl Hawkins. The first person Decker ever arrested for murder. Though a dozen years in prison have left Hawkins unrecognizably aged and terminally ill, one thing hasn’t changed: He maintains he never committed the murders. Could it be possible that Decker made a mistake all those years ago, sending an innocent man to prison? As he starts digging into the old case, Decker finds a startling connection to a new crime that he may be able to prevent, if only he can put the pieces together quickly enough.

Since 1996 David Baldacci has been producing at least two top-notch thrillers a year from a whole stable of fascinating characters. There’s a reason his books have sold more than 130 million copies and been translated in 45 languages. He is that good, and his latest, Redemption, is a perfect example. It is the fifth in the memory man series featuring Amos Decker, the detective with the perfect memory, and it is another gem.

