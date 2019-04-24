White presidential candidates face ‘woke litmus test’

Many white Democratic presidential candidates are speaking more candidly about systemic racism and white privilege.

It’s becoming what Democratic strategist Joel Payne calls a “woke litmus test” for any white person who wants to win the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Payne says that all candidates, especially nonethnic minority candidates, need to be fluent in the issues that matter most to black America — police brutality, criminal justice reform, reparations and social justice.

In a field celebrated for its historic racial and gender diversity, white candidates are talking about systemic racism and white privilege to connect with voters of color and prove that America’s racial divisions aren’t lost on them.

Several contenders will be in Houston on Wednesday to appear at a forum focused on black women.