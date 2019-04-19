Woman killed in Alabama after tree falls on home

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Alabama authorities say a woman has been killed after strong storms knocked down a tree onto her mobile home in St Clair County.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office tells WVTM that a tree fell on a home on U.S. Highway 231 in Pell City just before 8 p.m. Thursday. Emergency crews responded and found the woman dead inside. The woman has been identified as 42-year-old Monica Clements.

Authorities said Clements’ 10-year-old son suffered minor injuries.

Sheriff Billy Murray said in a news release that the “Sheriff’s Office is deeply saddened by this tragic accident and our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”