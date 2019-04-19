Weekend events April 19 – 21

FRIDAY

Officials working on the planned Mosier Community Center and joint use facility have set up a special meeting Friday afternoon by telephone or online from 2 to 3 pm. The agenda includes a review of the public survey and a discussion on a name for the facility. Dial-in and log-in information is on our website, gorge news center dot com

Dial-in number (US): (605) 468-8892

Access code: 597572#

International dial-in numbers: https://fccdl.in/i/mosiercityhall8

Online meeting ID: mosiercityhall8

Join the online meeting: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/mosiercityhall8

The Easter Bunny will be bouncing all over Cascade Square Friday afternoon from 3 to 4 pm

It is Good Friday leading to the Easter Weekend and nearly every church in the Gorge will be holding mulitple services through the weekend.

The Last Days of Jesus passion play continues tonight from 7 pm to 9:30 pm with the trial on the steps of the Wasco County Courthouse followed up the hill to First Christian Church for the crucifixion and burial scenes. Guards will remain at the tomb until the resurrection Sunday

SATURDAY

Cars and coffee event Saturday 8 to 9 am at Dutch Bros. Coffee in Cascade Square The Dalles. Bring your car and join in for coffee and car talk.. Get to know other car enthusiasts in the Gorge.

Market Fresh Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 20th at 8:00 a.m.Have a Hoppy Easter at Market Fresh (IGA) in Goldendale, for ages 11 and under at 8:00 a.m. sharp at the grocery store, 622 E. Broadway St.

Hood River County Fairgrounds fair board presents the annual 2019 Blossom Fest Craft and Quilt Show, 10 am to 5 pm both Saturday and Sunday. More than 120 vendors from around the Northwest will be on hand offering unique arts and crafts, garden art, rhododendrons, azaleas and other yard plants, handcrafted home furnishings and decorations, gourmet foods, wine tasting, jewelry, pottery, clothing, and much more. Odell Garden Club will hold their popular plant sale Saturday. The Hood River Valley High School FFA organization will be there both days offering a variety of plants for sale from their greenhouse, and professional growers of shrubs and plants will be available for helpful gardening tips. The Columbia Gorge Fruit Growers will be offering tasty Hood River pears fresh from controlled atmosphere storage for sale and the Special Olympics organization will be there with a fundraiser to support their important work.

Along with the Blossom Craft Show, the annual Blossom Fest Quilt Show and Sale will be taking place at the fairgrounds, in the Floral Building. More than 100 beautiful handmade quilts will be on display, with many of them for sale. Follow the signs to the Hood River County Fairgrounds, located at 3020 Wy’east Rd., at the intersection of Wy’east and Summit Roads, south of Hood River near Odell. Admission and parking is free.

Community Grace Brethren

Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 20th at 11:00 a.m.

Have fun with your little bunnies in this year’s Easter Egg Hunt at Community Grace Brethren Church at 1180 S. Roosevelt,

After your Easter Egg Hunt, join us for a free hot dog lunch.

Call 509-773-3388 or email office@goldendalegrace.com for more information.

Easter Egg Scramble 11 am to noon Saturday at Lewis & Clark Festival Park in The Dalles. Separate age divisions and times for ages 1 to 10. The Easter Bunny will be there as well as the Tooth Fairy with goodie bags. This is a free family event sponsored by Columbia Gorge Toyota.

Easter Egg Hunt 12:30 to 2 pm Saturday at The Springs at Mill Creek Point.Come early to get your picture taken with the Easter Bunny, get your face painted, and have fun with the whole family.

10th Annual Easter Egg Hunt in the Water

Goldendale Swimming Pool

Saturday, April 20th from 2:00 – 3:30 p.m.

Looking for a different type of Easter egg hunt? Plastic Easter eggs will be placed in the pools and children will swim to find the eggs. Lifeguards will be in the water to assist children with their hunt. After retrieval, the eggs can be redeemed for various prizes.

Children 6 and under will hunt for Easter Eggs in the wading pool.

2 and under 2:00pm Wading Pool Ages 3 & 4 2:15pm Wading Pool Ages 5 & 6 2:30pm Wading Pool

Children 7 & older will hunt for Easter Eggs in the big pool.

Ages 7 & 8 2:45pm in the Big Pool Ages 9 & 10 3pm in the Big Pool Ages 11-12 3:15pm in the Big Pool Ages 13 and older 3:30pm in the Big Pool

Questions, please call the swimming pool at (509) 773-0506

SUNDAY

American Legion Easter Egg Hunt Sunday, April 21st at 8:00 a.m.

Fun and Festivities are awaiting the kids at the American Legion’s Easter Egg Hunt at the Klickitat County Fair Grounds.Make sure you arrive by 8:00 a.m. because that’s when the fun begins.















