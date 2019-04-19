Katia Raina – Castle of Concrete

One of the great joys of this job is the chance to get in on the ground floor and meet talented writers with exciting new voices. That’s the casewith author Katia Raina. Her debut novel Castle of Concrete, will be out in June, but I’ve been lucky enough to have an advance reading copy.

The book tells the story of a teenager in Russia whose upbringing has been difficult. After living with her grandmother in Irkutsk, Siberia for 11 years she is reunited with her dissident Jewish mother in a small town near Moscow during the era of perestroika.

At 15, though, entering a new school can be traumatic and finding friends — and boyfriends — can be interesting as well. And Ms. Raina has the background to do the subject justice . She emigrated from Russia at the age of “nearly 16” and is a former journalist currently a middle school English teacher in Washington DC. She has a master in fine arts and lives with her family just outside DC.

To hear our interview with Katia Raina, click on the grey podcast bar below: