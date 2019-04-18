Man with gas cans arrested at St. Patrick’s church in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department says a New Jersey man is in custody after he entered St. Patrick’s Cathedral carrying two cans of gasoline, lighter fluid and butane lighters, just days after the Notre Dame cathedral fire in Paris.

Deputy Commissioner John Miller says cathedral security notified officers from the counter-terrorism bureau who were standing outside on Wednesday night.

The New Jersey man said his car ran out of gas and that he was trying to cut through the cathedral to get to Madison Avenue. Police determined the vehicle was not out of gas.

The man was being held at a police station on Thursday while prosecutors worked to determine the charges against him.