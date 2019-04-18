Four Easter Egg Hunts in Goldendale Easter Weekend will keep parents hopping and children smiling.

Market Fresh Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 20th at 8:00 a.m.Have a Hoppy Easter at Market Fresh (IGA) in Goldendale, for ages 11 and under at 8:00 a.m. sharp at the grocery store, 622 E. Broadway St.

Community Grace Brethren

Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 20th at 11:00 a.m.

Have fun with your little bunnies in this year’s Easter Egg Hunt at Community Grace Brethren Church at 1180 S. Roosevelt,

After your Easter Egg Hunt, join us for a free hot dog lunch.

Call 509-773-3388 or email office@goldendalegrace.com for more information.

10th Annual Easter Egg Hunt in the Water

Goldendale Swimming Pool

Saturday, April 20th from 2:00 – 3:30 p.m.

Looking for a different type of Easter egg hunt? Plastic Easter eggs will be placed in the pools and children will swim to find the eggs. Lifeguards will be in the water to assist children with their hunt. After retrieval, the eggs can be redeemed for various prizes.

Children 6 and under will hunt for Easter Eggs in the wading pool.

2 and under 2:00pm Wading Pool Ages 3 & 4 2:15pm Wading Pool Ages 5 & 6 2:30pm Wading Pool

Children 7 & older will hunt for Easter Eggs in the big pool.

Ages 7 & 8 2:45pm in the Big Pool Ages 9 & 10 3pm in the Big Pool Ages 11-12 3:15pm in the Big Pool Ages 13 and older 3:30pm in the Big Pool

Questions, please call the swimming pool at (509) 773-0506

American Legion Easter Egg Hunt Sunday, April 21st at 8:00 a.m.

Fun and Festivities are awaiting the kids at the American Legion’s Easter Egg Hunt at theKlickitat County Fair Grounds.

Make sure you arrive by 8:00 a.m. because that’s when the fun begins.



