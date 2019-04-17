Researchers say dead whale starved

SEATTLE (AP) — Whale researchers say a dead gray whale whose carcass was found floating in Seattle’s Elliott Bay Sunday had likely died some time ago and showed signs of malnourishment. KOMO-TV reports the 39-foot (12-meter) whale was discovered near the Coast Guard station at Elliott Bay and was examined by whale researchers and veterinarian organizations. Whale researchers with Cascadia Research Collective said Tuesday that researchers found the whale was in poor body condition with some woody debris in the stomach, but no sign of food. Police watched Miller sip a cup of coffee at a casino in August and got it out of the garbage so the DNA could be compared.Miller remains jailed on $1 million bail.