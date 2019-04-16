New Samsung handset: Innovation hinges on folding screen

LONDON (AP) — When Samsung said this year it would launch a smartphone with a folding screen, the big question was whether the innovation was something people actually wanted or needed.

The South Korean electronics company this week offered the media a hands-on preview ahead of the release in the U.S. this month of the Galaxy Fold.

The first impression is that a folding screen in some circumstances might be a useful innovation — but at a cost of almost $2,000 it won’t be a mass market product anytime soon.

The Galaxy Fold is set for release in the U.S. on April 26, priced at $1,980. It goes on sale in some Europe markets on May 3.