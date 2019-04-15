Trump escalates Twitter feud with Rep. Omar

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is escalating his feud with Rep. Ilhan Omar, accusing her on Twitter of making “anti-Semitic, anti-Israel and ungrateful U.S. HATE statements.”

The comments come a day after the Minnesota Democrat said she’s faced increased death threats since Trump spread a video that purports to show her being dismissive of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

She’s accused Trump of fomenting right-wing extremism and urged him to stop.

Trump is also going after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He’s accusing her of having “lost all control of Congress” and “getting nothing done,” and says, before she decides to “defend her leader, Rep. Omar,” she should look at her past comments.

He asserts, without evidence, that Omar is “out of control, except for her control of Nancy!”