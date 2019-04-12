Wyden issues statement on Bernhardt confirmation

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., released the following statement today on the Senate confirmation of David Bernhardt for Secretary of the Department of the Interior:

“Ryan Zinke left office in disgrace amid a self-generated ethical hurricane. Rather than taking an opportunity to restore public trust and integrity to the office of the Secretary, the Senate just confirmed an Interior Secretary who could quite possibly face immediate investigations of his own. The ethical storm clouds are already gathering, and I fear a Bernhardt typhoon may be on its way.”