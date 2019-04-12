Justices lift stay blocking Alabama execution

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — A divided U.S Supreme Court says Alabama can proceed in the future with the lethal injection of an inmate whose execution was halted a last-minute stay from a lower court.

The justices in orders released early Friday vacated lower court orders that had blocked Thursday’s scheduled execution of 46-year-old inmate Christopher Lee Price.

However, the decision came two hours after Price’s death warrant setting his April 11 automatically execution date expired at midnight.

Alabama will have to seek a new execution date from the Alabama Supreme Court to carry out the execution.

Price has asked to be executed by nitrogen hypoxia, a method the state has authorized but not developed.

The court majority said Price waited too late to file his challenge