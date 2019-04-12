House Democrats mark first 100 days with wins, struggles

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are rounding the first 100 days of their new majority taking stock of their accomplishments, noting the stumbles and marking their place as a frontline of resistance to President Donald Trump.

They set out an ambitious legislative agenda on the kitchen table priorities that helped them win the majority, such as protecting the Affordable Care Act and imposing new ethics rules, all while providing aggressive oversight of the Trump administration.

With the spotlight comes high-profile setbacks. Democrats splintered over a climate change proposal and other issues. Few of their bills will ever be signed into law. House Republicans gathered on the Capitol steps for their own 100-days event ridiculing the new majority for catering to their liberal flank, veering toward socialism and failing to keep their campaign promises.