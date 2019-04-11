UK FM says he’s against military rule in Sudan

CAIRO (AP) — British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt says two years of potential military rule in Sudan “is not the answer” for “real change” in the country.

Hunt tweeted Thursday that Sudan needs “a swift move to an inclusive, representative, civilian leadership” and an end to violence.

Sudan’s military ousted President Omar al-Bashir hours earlier in response to nearly four months of escalating popular protests in which dozens have been killed.

The Sudanese defense minister has announced that a military council would rule for two years. The military has also suspended the constitution and imposed an emergency clampdown that risks enflaming protesters who have demanded civilian democratic change.

Protest organizers have said they won’t back a military coup and are now in discussions with the military’s leadership about forming a transitional government.