Senate unanimously approves Mosbrucker’s domestic violence brain injury bill, sends it to governor

The Washington State Senate today(Wednesday) unanimously approved and sent to the governor a bill that would provide information to domestic violence victims about the signs and symptoms of traumatic brain injuries (TBI).

House Bill 1532 is authored by Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale.

“It’s estimated that between 60 to 90 percent of domestic violence victims have a traumatic brain injury and most of them don’t know it. One in three people are the survivors of domestic violence, and many times these victims suffer blows to the head, inflicted by an intimate partner,” said Mosbrucker.

Under the bill, the Department of Social and Health Services would work with the Washington Traumatic Brain Injury Strategic Partnership Advisory Council to develop a statewide website for domestic violence victims with information regarding TBI. It would increase law enforcement training to recognize the signs and symptoms of TBI and encourage officers responding to domestic violence incidents to inform victims of the website.

“This bill would help domestic violence victims recognize whether they are suffering from a traumatic brain injury and provide information so they can get the help they need,” added Mosbrucker.

The measure previously passed the House on March 6, 97-0. The Senate vote Wednesdaywas 46-0. It now goes to the governor for his consideration.