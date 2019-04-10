UK lawmakers avoid Brexit topic at Parliament

BRUSSELS (AP) — Brexit? What Brexit? British lawmakers have for the most part avoided the hot-button topic of the day during the prime minister’s weekly appearance before Parliament.

Prime Minister Theresa May didn’t face the usual level of harsh questioning during the Wednesday session just hours ahead of a vital European Union summit in Brussels.

She was asked more questions about tax policy and police funding than about her request for a delay in Britain’s April 12 departure from the EU.

Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn did not bring up Brexit, and many lawmakers shied away from the usual bickering as May prepares to ask the EU for an extension.

May did say her position on holding a second EU referendum has not changed, meaning she is still opposed.