Dems prepare own border proposals, say Trump enflamed crisis

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are honing proposals to address the surge of families entering the U.S. at the southern border. They say President Donald Trump’s restrictive immigration policies are enflaming the problem.

House Democrats plan to introduce legislation soon addressing the recent waves of Central American migrants. Senate Democrats are pursuing multiple tracks, including exploring whether talks with the White House might be feasible.

Democrats are trying to find the sweet spot between addressing a burgeoning humanitarian crisis and not lending credibility to Trump’s assertion that hordes of immigrants are invading the country.

They say Trump has exacerbated the situation by aggressively detaining migrants caught entering the U.S. illegally and slowing the already slow processing of asylum seekers.

Trump says Democrats are “obstructing” him by refusing to pass tougher immigration restrictions.