Mosier Community School holds community forum April 15

Please join us for a community forum at Mosier Community School on April 15, 2019 from 4:00pm-5:30pm in the MCS Library.

With a focus on the social emotional needs and behaviors of students, Columbia Gorge ESD and Mosier Community School will facilitate a World Café process that will allow us to listen deeply to parents, staff and community members.

The goal is to listen and generate ideas that will support the success of MCS students.

Please come and contribute your thinking, help others share their thoughts and focus on what matters most to students.

The evening will start with a brief overview of the tiered system of supports that is being developed to help students do their best at school. Then, small group discussions will allow ideas to be discussed and thoughts from everyone to be recorded.

The information gathered from the community forum will be compiled and presented at a Mosier Community School Board later this spring.

A quorum of MCS Board Directors MAY be in attendance at this forum where no board business or action will be taken. Those attending will not be there in an official capacity.

