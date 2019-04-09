May and Merkel discuss Brexit in Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May has arrived at German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office in Berlin on a quest to secure the agreement of Britain’s European Union partners to a further delay to Brexit.

May strode into the chancellery on a sunny Tuesday lunchtime for her meeting with Merkel, who came out to shake her hand for photographers. Merkel could be heard saying that “we ordered the best possible weather.”

The two leaders were not scheduled to make any remarks to reporters. May will travel to Paris later Tuesday to meet French President Emmanuel Macron.

May will meet leaders of the EU’s other 27 members in Brussels on Wednesday for a summit at which they will decide whether to allow Britain to delay its withdrawal beyond the current deadline, set for Friday. If they refuse, Britain faces a sudden and chaotic exit at the end of the week.