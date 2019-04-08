Vaccines blocked as deadly cholera raged in Yemen

ADEN, Yemen (AP) — An Associated Press investigation has found that Yemen’s massive cholera epidemic was aggravated by official intransigence and potential corruption.

The AP’s reporting found that both the Houthi rebels who control northern Yemen and their main adversary in the war — the U.S.- and Saudi-backed government in the south — impeded efforts by relief groups to stem the epidemic.

The outbreak ultimately produced more than 1 million suspected cholera cases — the worst cholera epidemic recorded in modern times. The epidemic killed nearly 3,000 Yemenis.

Relief workers and government officials said they have seen repeated indications that insiders in both governments have skimmed off money and supplies for cholera vaccination and treatment and sold them on the black market.