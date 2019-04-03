Nipsey Hussle’s suspected killer caught; charges, court loom

BOSTON (AP) — Actresses Lori Loughlin (LAWG’-lin) and Felicity Huffman are expected in court to face charges that they participated in a wide-ranging college admissions cheating scam.

The actresses and other parents are scheduled make their initial appearances Wednesday in Boston’s federal court. Loughlin’s fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli is also expected to appear.

They were arrested along with dozens of others last month in the investigation authorities are calling Operation Varsity Blues .

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to have their two daughters labeled as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither participated in the sport.

Huffman is accused of paying $15,000 that she disguised as a charitable donation to cheat on her daughter’s college entrance exam.

Neither Huffman nor Loughlin and Giannulli have publicly commented on the allegations.