Lightfoot begins life as Chicago’s mayor-elect

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s new mayor-elect plans to start her day greeting voters downtown before attending a unity news conference with her opponent in Tuesday’s election.

Lori Lightfoot will meet with commuters Wednesday morning at a Chicago Transit Authority train station. The former federal prosecutor will then attend a news conference with Toni Preckwinkle at the Rev. Jesse Jackson’s Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

Lightfoot easily defeated Preckwinkle on Tuesday with backing from voter across the city. She’s the first black woman and first openly gay person to be elected Chicago’s mayor.

Jackson on Saturday asked the two candidates if they would sign a pledge agreeing to the Tuesday meeting. The longtime civil rights leader told them that the race would end Tuesday, and then “the healing must begin.” Both women signed the document.