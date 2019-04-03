Alabama governor: We’re working to fix prisons

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the state is working on solutions after the Department of Justice issued scathing findings about Alabama prisons.

Ivey said Wednesday morning that federal investigators “identified many of the same areas of concern that we have discussed publicly for some time.”

The Justice Department said Wednesday that Alabama’s prison system has been violating the Constitution by failing to protect inmates from violence and sexual abuse.

Ivey said her administration will be working with the department to address the concerns. Ivey has previously proposed building three large regional prisons for men.

The Alabama Department of Corrections is seeking legislative funding this year to add 500 correctional officers. That’s just a fraction of the number a federal judge said the state should