2020 fundraising: Sanders sets pace, Buttigieg hauls in $7M

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders says his campaign has raised $18.2 million in the 41 days since he launched his 2020 bid.

Campaign manager Faiz Shakir said Tuesday that it came from about 900,000 first quarter contributions. He says the average donation was $20, and Sanders’ campaign has $28 million cash.

The senator from Vermont was expected to post the largest fundraising haul among the Democratic field.

Sanders fueled his unsuccessful 2016 presidential campaign with grassroots giving. There was little surprise Sanders would have a strong first quarter. The latest results cement Sanders as a financial front-runner in a field of more than a dozen candidates.

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) launched an exploratory committee two months ago and said Monday he’d raised more than $7 million.