Police: Brexit link to railway sabotage attempt

BRUSSELS (AP) — British police say they are investigating two attempts to sabotage railway lines that they believe are linked to Brexit.

The British Transport Police force says two “malicious obstructions” hit sections of rail line in central and eastern England on March 21 and 27. In both cases, devices were attached to the tracks that were intended to disrupt services — though they failed.

There have been no arrests.

Police said Tuesday that they believe the sabotage “relates to Britain’s exit from the European Union.”

The force did not say why it had made that link. The Daily Mirror newspaper reported that a note attached to one device said “leave means leave” and vowed to “bring this country to its knees if we don’t leave.”