Pelosi says Biden ought not be so touchy-feely

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Joe Biden’s sometimes too-affectionate politicking style is not disqualifying for a presidential bid but she has some advice for the former vice president and potential candidate: “Join the straight-arm club.”

In other words, keep your handshakes at arms’ length and don’t be touchy-feely.

Pelosi told a breakfast-hour crowd at a Politico event in Washington that Biden “has to understand that in the world we are in now people’s space is important to them.”

Pelosi also suggested that Biden’s apologies could have been better, telling the group that “what’s important is how they receive it, not necessarily how you intended it.”

Biden has been accused of being overly familiar in his dealings with women — rubbing women’s shoulders in public, kissing the back of one woman’s head, and rubbing noses with another — but not of assault or harassment.