Barbara Bush’s dislike of Trump dates to at least 1990

WASHINGTON (AP) — Barbara Bush didn’t bite her tongue in when it came to Donald Trump: She just didn’t like him.

But a new biography of the former first lady finds that her disdain for the Republican president, who transformed the party her own family had embodied for generations into his likeness, dates as least as far back as a 1990s diary entry in which she referred to Trump as “the real symbol of greed in the 80s.”

The story is revealed in “The Matriarch: Barbara Bush and the Making of an American Dynasty,” by Susan Page, USA Today’s Washington bureau chief.

Before her death last April at age 92, Mrs. Bush allowed Page to read her diaries, which she began keeping in 1948.

The biography is due in stores Tuesday.