Brexit: Spain relieves UK of anti-piracy mission

LONDON (AP) — Spain has taken charge of the European Union’s anti-piracy operations off Somalia, which had been led by a United Kingdom set to leave the European bloc.

Spanish vice admiral Antonio Martorell relieved British major general Charlie Strickland as commander of the operation in a handing-over ceremony of the EU flag on Friday.

The headquarters of the EUNAVFOR Atalanta operation that was based at Northwood, just outside London, will now be at Spain’s southern port of Rota, where U.S. troops are also stationed.

The anti-piracy operation’s headquarters is just one European institution that Britain is losing as a cost of its scheduled divorce from the rest of the EU.