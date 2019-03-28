Saturday business fair in Tygh Valley draws 35 exhibitors

Things are hoppin’ in Maupin, staging a rally in Tygh Valley, and Dufur is due for great times too. A number of elements are coming together to create a South County renaissance.

The South Wasco Alliance begat the South Wasco Parks & Rec District, which will finally get work completed on the boat ramps at Pine Hollow.

A wind farm and a solar project have both been approved for south county locations.

Some 35 businesses and agencies have signed up to appear at a business fair Saturday March 30 from 2 to 5 pm in Tygh Valley.

