Office building catches fire in Bangladesh capital

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A fire has broken out in an office building in Bangladesh’s capital, and some people are feared trapped inside.

An official in the Fire Department control room, Ershad Hossain, says the FR Tower in Dhaka’s Banani area caught fire Thursday afternoon.

There was no immediate confirmation of casualties, although some reports said several people fell from the building trying to escape the fire.

Witness Sajib Hasan said people were seen shouting for help from windows on the upper floors of the building.

Military helicopters joined the rescue operation.