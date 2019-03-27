Palestinian teen killed in clashes with Israelis

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says an 18-year-old has been shot dead in West Bank clashes with Israeli troops.

The ministry says Israeli soldiers shot Sajed Mizher after stones were thrown at them early Wednesday during an arrest raid in the Dheisheh refugee camp near Bethlehem. It says two others were wounded in the clashes, which come amid an uptick in West Bank violence.

The Israeli military had no immediate comment. It often carries out pre-dawn arrest raids.

Since 2015, Palestinians have killed over 50 Israelis in stabbings, shootings and car-ramming attacks in the West Bank. Israeli forces have killed more than 260 Palestinians in that same period. Israel says most of the Palestinians killed were attackers, but clashes between protesters and soldiers have also turned deadly.