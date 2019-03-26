Vatican editor denies interfering in women’s mag

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The editor of the Vatican newspaper has denied accusations that he sought to discredit the female editors of a monthly magazine that was distributed by his daily.

Andrea Monda, editor of L’Osservatore Romano, said in a statement that he fully respected the autonomy of the women’s insert in the wake of the resignation of its editorial board.

He said at most that he suggested ideas and people to contribute to “Women Church World.”

The magazine founder and the all-female board announced they were leaving, writing a planned editorial and open letter to Pope Francis. They cited what they said was a climate of distrust and claimed there was an attempt to impose male leadership on their publication.