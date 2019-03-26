Israeli PM threatens more strikes on Gaza

JERUSALEM (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel has pounded militant sites in Gaza on a scale not seen since the 2014 war and is “prepared to do a lot more.”

Netanyahu spoke via satellite Tuesday to the AIPAC conference in Washington after abruptly returning home to deal with the escalation of violence with Gaza’s Hamas rulers after a long-range rocket struck a home in central Israel.

The Israeli air force hit dozens of sites of Hamas and the smaller Islamic Jihad group. The targets included a multistory building in Gaza City that Israel said had served as a Hamas military intelligence headquarters and the office of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Netanyahu says Israel will “do whatever is necessary to defend our people and to defend our state.”