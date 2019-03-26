House set to uphold Trump veto, let border emergency stand

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is nearing a victory over Democrats as the House tries overriding his first veto. Tuesday’s vote seems certain to fail, which means his declaration of a national emergency at the Mexican border would stand.

Trump’s emergency would let him shift an additional $3.6 billion from military construction projects to work on a barrier along the southwest boundary.

Congress has approved less than $1.4 billion. Building the wall was one of his most oft-repeated campaign promises, though he claimed the money would come from Mexico.

Trump’s emergency declaration drew unanimous opposition from congressional Democrats and opposition from some Republicans. Lawmakers objected that he was abusing presidential powers.

The House seems sure to fall short of the two-thirds margin needed to override vetoes.