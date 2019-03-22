UK lawmaker: May must devise Brexit alternatives

BRUSSELS (AP) — Labour lawmaker Hilary Benn says Prime Minister Theresa May needs to start considering alternatives to her divorce deal with the European Union to avert the crisis a no-deal Brexit would bring.

The day after EU leaders agreed to extend the deadline for Britain’s departure, Benn told the BBC “this is a crisis delayed but this is not a crisis avoided, and we need to get on with it.”

Benn, the leader of the House of Commons’ Brexit Committee, is calling for debate on alternative proposals to begin Wednesday but says this won’t work if May is “not prepared to move an inch.”

Benn says it is time to “open up this process” because Parliament has already rejected the prime minister’s deal and the option of leaving without a deal.