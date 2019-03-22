Free app for your cellphone can help the county map areas that need broadband coverage

Wasco County Administrator Tyler Stone told county commissioners and their meeting Wednesday March 20 that there’s a lot of money available federally right now for rural broadband expansion, but it’s being captured by big players who say there’s coverage but it may only be in one small spot in a big area.

He said the National Association of Counties has created a free app for your cellphone. Wherever you are in the county, he said, you can test the connection speed and the information about the connection speed at that location will be automatically uploaded to a database which can be used to show federal funding agencies where the need is greatest.

Download the free app for iPhones HERE

Download the free app for Android HERE