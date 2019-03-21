GOP redistricting edge moderated Democrats’ 2018 gains

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Democrats won more votes, regained control of the U.S. House and flipped hundreds of seats in state legislatures during the 2018 elections. Yet it wasn’t as bad as it could have been for Republicans.

That’s because the GOP may have benefited from a built-in advantage in some states based on how political districts were drawn, and that prevented deeper losses or helped the party hold on to power.

An analysis by The Associated Press indicates that Republicans won about 16 more U.S. House seats than would have been expected based on their average share of the vote in congressional districts across the country.

In state House elections, the Republican advantage might have helped the party hold on to as many as seven chambers that otherwise could have flipped to Democrats.