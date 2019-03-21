Drug money allegedly motivated NV killer of four

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A detective says a Salvadoran immigrant charged with four Nevada murders told police he robbed and killed his elderly victims during a 10-day rampage in January because he needed money to buy methamphetamine.

The detective told the grand jury that indicted Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman in Reno last week that the 20-year-old who is in the U.S. illegally broke into tears and repeatedly called himself an “idiot” before confessing to the murders hours after his arrest Jan. 19.

According to the grand jury transcript obtained by The Associated Press, Detective Stefanie Brady testified that Martinez-Guzman initially denied any wrongdoing and giggled through part of the interrogation.

But after confronting him with contradictions in his story, she says he admitted he shot the victims because he needed the money for meth..