High Court again eyes reasons for removing black jurors

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Supreme Court justices are again considering how to keep prosecutors from removing African-Americans from criminal juries for racially biased reasons, this time in a case involving a Mississippi death row inmate who has been tried six times for murder.

Lawyers for inmate Curtis Flowers will argue Wednesday that a Mississippi prosecutor has a record of removing black jurors at a much higher rate than white jurors.

The state is defending the conviction by urging the justices to focus on the most recent trial, not Evans’ history. Lawyers for Mississippi say District Attorney Doug Evans removed black jurors for reasons having nothing to do with race in the most recent trial.

Defense lawyers also question the evidence against Flowers, saying witness statements and physical evidence are too weak to convict him.