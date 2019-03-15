Laurie B. Arnold – Hello There, I’m Coming Home

Book Three in the Hello There trilogy

Readers of the highly acclaimed Hello There trilogy will already be familiar with plucky Madison McGee, her magic fanny pack, and the MegaPix6000 – a TV she uses to teleport into whatever is playing on the screen.

Kirkus Reviews wrote this aboutHello There, We’ve Been Waiting for You!: “Author Arnold’s debut novel, the first in a trilogy about Madison’s adventures with the MegaPix, is fun and fantastical, with wacky characters that burst off the page and into readers’ hearts…. A worthy romp that manages to teach powerful lessons as it entertains.”

This third and final book in the trilogy finds Madison on a fateful trip back to Bainbridge Island, where she grew up, to spend the summer with her best friends, Noah and Violet.

When a photo of a mysterious black-haired boy shows up in her new magic fanny pack, Madison knows that he needs her help. And so the three best friends set out on a quest to find him. The intrepid trio zaps through the portal of the magic TV, diving into a world of magicians, greed, and breathtakingly evil spells. It’s a journey that helps Madison to discover that sometimes life changes in unimaginable ways, and that the unexpected can finally lead her home.

Hello There, I’m Coming Home! offers a thrilling and delightful conclusion to this magical trilogy for all of its fans.

And from us at Cover to Cover Book Beat, a note that this book has a natural audience beyond the immediate middle grades. This certified grandfather found it charming in every positive aspect of the word.

Laurie B. Arnold fell in love with middle grade fiction because she’s a sucker for a happy ending. Hello There, We’ve Been Waiting for You!– Book 1 in the Hello There middle grade trilogy – was a finalist in the Foreword Indies Book of the Year Awards for Juvenile Fiction and both that book and the sequel, Hello There, Do You Still Know Me?, were featured novels in New Mexico Battle of the Books. Laurie has two grown sons, and lives in Bainbridge Island, Washington, with her amazing husband and perfect fuzzy dog, but also spends time in Santa Fe, New Mexico. In addition to novels, she’s written countless children’s computer games, a trio of picture books, and scripts for animated kids’ TV shows, including Dragon Tales.

Connect with Laurie: LaurieArnoldBooks.com