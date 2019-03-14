Senate heads toward rejection of Trump border emergency

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-led Senate is set to deal President Donald Trump a rebuke on his declaration of a national emergency at the Mexican border. The only remaining question is how many GOP senators will join Democrats in defying him.

Republicans say Thursday’s showdown vote will result in Congress sending Trump a resolution blocking the border emergency he proclaimed last month to steer an extra $3.6 billion to building barriers. The Democratic-controlled House approved the measure last month.

Senate approval would force Trump to use a veto to protect his “Build the Wall” mantra over objections from his own party.

The vote also forces many GOP senators into a difficult box: defy Trump or assent to an emergency declaration that many lawmakers think goes too far.