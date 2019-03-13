Oregon Farm Bureau celebrates National Ag Week﻿

March 12, 2019, SALEM, OREGON:March 10-16 is 2019 National Ag Week, and March 14 is 2019 National Ag Day, and March is National Ag Month.

Oregon Farm Bureau, the state’s largest general agriculture organization, encourages all Oregonians to take a moment to remember the hard-working farm and ranch families across the state and nation during National Ag Week/Day/Month.

“Agriculture benefits all Oregonians by ensuring food security, providing jobs, preserving the environment, and enhancing our quality of life. It’s particularly impressive when you realize that farmers and ranchers represent less than 1 percent of the state’s population,” said Anne Marie Moss, communications director for Oregon Farm Bureau.

> See videos featuring an Oregon cherry farmer, mint farmer, blackberry farmer, green bean farmer, broccoli farmer, pumpkin farmer, Christmas tree farmer, grass seed farmer, and more here: https://oregonfb.org/videos/ – or on OFB’s YouTube channel:https://www.youtube.com/user/OregonFarmBureau

> Help spread the word about National Ag Week/Day/Month with the cool facts below about Oregon agriculture using the hashtag #AgDay19.

> Fast facts about Oregon agriculture: Did you know?https://oregonfb.org/agweek/

97% of Oregon’s farms and ranches are family owned and operated.



Less than 1% of Oregon’s population are principal operators of farms and ranches.



39% of all Oregon farms and ranches are women, which is one of the highest percentages in the nation.



The Oregon Century Farm & Ranch Program reports that 1,212 farms and ranches have achieved century status for remaining operational and within the same family for at least 100 years. 41 more boast Sesquicentennial status for reaching the 150-year milestone. Now that’s sustainable by any measure!



Oregon farmers, ranchers, and fishers produce more than 225 crops and livestock, making Oregon one of the most diverse agricultural states in the nation.



Oregon agriculture represents a diversity of successful operations. That helps keep the ag community resilient. Big or small, organic or conventional, growing for local or export markets, Oregon is home to all types of farms and ranches.



Oregon is the No. 1 producer in the United States for blackberries, boysenberries, and hazelnuts, raising nearly 100% of the U.S. supply for these commodities — as well as being No. 1 in the nation for growing Christmas trees, rhubarb, potted azaleas, crimson clover, sugar beet for seed, and a few grass seed varieties.

Find more facts about Oregon agriculture on Oregon Farm Bureau’s website at https://oregonfb.org/agweek/

Oregon Farm Bureau (OFB) is a grassroots, nonpartisan, nonprofit, general farm organization representing the interests of farming and ranching families in the public and policymaking arenas. First established in Oregon at the county level in 1919 and the state level in 1932, Farm Bureau is organized in all 36 counties.

Oregon Farm Bureau President Sharon Waterman is an OFB Hall of Fame honoree and operates a Century Ranch raising sheep, cattle, and timber in Bandon. She is OFB’s 16th president.



